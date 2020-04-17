Columbia County releases end of school year info; graduation dates, grading

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District has released information regarding the end of this school year.

“Students who have satisfactorily completed course requirements and who have met or exceeded course standards as measured by their teachers will conclude the school year May 8. This is two weeks earlier than the official end of the year which is May 22. This will allow teachers to focus their attention on students most in need of assistance to complete the year successfully.”

Students who have not satisfactorily completed course requirements or who have not met course standards as measured by their teachers by May 8 will continue learning from home through May 22.

Students who are passing but are not satisfied with their grade on May 8 have the option to continue Learn from Home activities through May 22 to improve their final grade.

After May 22, middle school students who are on track to be retained for the year based on the promotion/retention policy will be given the option to attend summer school if remediation prior to that date has not been sufficient to master standards necessary for promotion.

After May 22, high school students who remain deficient for work not satisfactorily completed during the fourth nine weeks period only may complete a credit recovery program during the summer school period; students who performed unsatisfactorily for the third and fourth nine weeks will have to attend summer school to earn credit.

Graduation:

The Board of Education has tentatively set the following dates and times for graduation ceremonies at the James Brown Arena:

School Date Location Time Harlem High 7-24-2020 James Brown Arena 4:30 p.m. Greenbrier High 7-24-2020 James Brown Arena 7:30 p.m. Grovetown High 7-25-2020 James Brown Arena 9:30 a.m. Lakeside High 7-25-2020 James Brown Arena 1:00 p.m. Evans High 7-25-2020 James Brown Arena 4:30 p.m.

You can find the full document and more answers to your questions by clicking HERE.

