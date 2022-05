EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Some Columbia County businesses will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022 in observance of Memorial Day.

All county offices will be closed Monday, the 30th. County libraries will be closed Saturday, May 28th through Monday, May 30th. All book drops will be locked beginning Saturday, May 28th to

prevent overfilling. Book drops will be opened on Tuesday, May 31st.

All businesses will resume normal operations on Tuesday, May 31st.