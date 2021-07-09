Columbia County man charged with distributing obscene material after incidents on Euchee Creek trail

COLUMBIA Co., Ga. (WJBF)– A Columbia County man is out on bond after he was charged with distribution of obscene material. This comes after a sexual battery charge in June.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

Last month, Keondre Lanham was charged with two misdemeanors in Grovetown, after allegedly going into a business and showing a woman a nude photograph and groping her. After the alleged incident, he was charged with sexual battery and distributing obscene materials. He later made bond.

And just recently, two Columbia County women experienced strikingly similar incidences on Euchee Creek Trail. A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigator connected the Grovetown incident to what happened on Euchee Creek Trail.

“One of our investigators saw a Facebook where ladies were talking about this incident where a male would stop them and ask to take a picture and show them a nude photo,” Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s Maj. Steve Morris said. “So we reached out to the ladies, had a report filed, put the Grovetown suspect in a lineup, and they identified him.”

Lanham turned himself in Tuesday and is out on bond. He was charged with two counts of distributing obscene material.