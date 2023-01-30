COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The judges of the Columbia Judicial Circuit have learned of a scam circulating amongst the citizens of Columbia County.

Recently, an old scam resurfaced in Columbia County whereby a caller alleges that the recipient has missed jury duty and that an arrest warrant has been issued.

The caller goes on to allege that the arrest warrant will be recalled if the recipient of the call makes a payment via an obscure gift card service or some other non-traditional payment method.

The caller will suggest that the recipient of the call must make the payment on the same day the call is received or the Sheriff will execute the arrest warrant.

