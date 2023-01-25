COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- AU Health and Turner Construction held a informational session seeking subcontractors and vendors for the new Columbia County hospital.

Organizers say this is a great way for Local businesses to get involved and know what to expect. The construction will begin in May

“Very exciting project…so it’s going to be a 260,000 square foot green field hospital that’ll be comprised of a hundred beds, and it’ll be a steel frame construction project that will be about six stories that we’ll looking to start in May of this year,” said Ben Sousa, Project Executive, Turner Construction Company.

The goal is to bring more access to healthcare in Columbia County.

“For us it’s to help build a quality hospital and using local businesses so that they can be a part of that economic growth right here in their own backyard” said Theresa Schroeder, Vice President Community & Citizenship.

The Columbia County hospital will be comprised of high tech medical equipment and rooms. The project is in the design phase.

“Our design team Smith group has been actively involved in with community to understand what their needs are and make sure all of the designs come together to meet the community needs moving forward” said Sousa.

The hospital should be complete and built by winter 2025.