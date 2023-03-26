GROVETOWN, GA. (WJBF)- This weekend Columbia County held a health and wellness expo at Liberty Community Center.

Of all things people need, health is at the top of that list.

“A lot of times, people are close minded to what we actually do, but we give a wide range of services down to health checks, paps [pap smears], mammograms, we check blood pressure, covid vaccines, as well as vaccines for kids,” Columbia County Department of Health Admin Brittney Gibson said.

And two local business owners created a melting pot for all things health.

“We were just going on about how we needed to shed light on different health and wellness businesses in Columbia County, so, thus the fair was born,” expo co-founder Kimberly Beasley said.

The event began Saturday at noon and went on all day until 6 p.m. where vendors from the Georgia Department of Health and local health lifestyle businesses were.

“Everybody here is doing something important. we have resources to help out with blood pressure, hypertension prevention– we have a lot of different departments, so it’s not just our one area in Columbia County that we’re servicing.”

But the day wasn’t complete without a few fun activities.

“Zumba that just rocked out, we have sumba, we have yoga and meditation happening right now. We have extreme hip-hop, step, dance class going on, we have Dr. Bowman coming out to do a ‘get to know you workshop at 4 o’clock,’ we have so much…,” expo co-founder Jamilah Dukes said.

As the owner of her own fitness clothing company, Kimberly Beasley tells me a healthy body means nothing without a healthy mind.

“If you do not have your health, it does not matter so we need to really get back to focusing– not just on our physical, but our mental, our spiritual, our emotional– all these things encompass and makes us a well person,” Beasley said.

The women say they are glad that people walked away with a wealth of knowledge.

“That makes me extremely happy to be able to share information with the community about the services that are available for them in the community, ‘cause you have people that may not have health insurance, that need to go and get seen,” Dukes said.