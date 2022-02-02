Columbia County cracking down on petty theft

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is cracking down on petty theft. CCSO has asked for the community’s help to identify several people who allegedly took cash that was left at a grocery store’s cash register. The person in front of them in line forgot to take the money they withdrew.

“In the state of Georgia, you’re mandated, if you find something like that, to turn it into management at that location,” William Bonsack, a financial crimes investigator with CCSO, explained. “When you don’t, you go into ‘finders keepers losers weepers,’ and it’s illegal to do that.”

Taking cash, a credit card, wallet or phone left unattended is classified as Theft of Lost or Mislaid Property.

“It’s going to get you at least a minimum of one year in jail, plus you’re going to get a fine and are going to wind up with a criminal record.”

It does not matter how much money is taken.

“It can be a $1 bill. It’s important to remember that that property doesn’t belong to you as the individual who’s taking it.”

Bonsack says this has always been an issue. But, not everyone reports it to authorities.

“If it’s laying on the ground, pick it up and find the store manager. We’re just asking for people to do what’s right.”