Columbia County Commissioners request approval to become single county judicial circuit

#UPDATE (WJBF) - One lane is back open following the incident this morning. Per the Columbia County Sheriff's Office: A 1998 Freightliner tractor trailer driven by Arencibia Blanco Richart of Miami, Florida hauling a load of lumber was merging onto I-20 eastbound from the rest area.

A 2004 Freightliner tractor trailer chip truck driven by Simon Boatwright of Augusta, Georgia was traveling eastbound in the right lane.