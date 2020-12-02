Columbia County Commissioners request approval to become single county judicial circuit

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Columbia county commissioners are asking the Georgia legislature to approve Columbia County as a single county judicial circuit.

The resolution was discussed at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

It would still need to be considered at the state level and go though the Juidciary committee.

