Columbia County Commission approves controversial apartment complex

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Commissioners voting to approve a controversial apartment complex.

We’ve covered this issue since March. The developers who built River Island are now building that complex, but they’ve had this land since 2002.

A different board of commissioners approved the zoning for this use, so the current board can’t do anything about it. Homeowners signed a petition, with 1,000 signatures on it, hoping to get something done. Here’s what one of the homeowners told us last week.

“The planning commission is running scared and I think the Board of Commissioners is running scared and not willing to take a stand because they do not want to use tax payers money for fighting a legal fight that they think they would lose,” said Reece Bridges.

Homeowners like Reece negotiated with the developer who agreed to lessen the number of units in the complex.