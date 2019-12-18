Columbia County Commission approves controversial apartment complex

Columbia County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Commissioners voting to approve a controversial apartment complex.

We’ve covered this issue since March. The developers who built River Island are now building that complex, but they’ve had this land since 2002.

A different board of commissioners approved the zoning for this use, so the current board can’t do anything about it. Homeowners signed a petition, with 1,000 signatures on it, hoping to get something done. Here’s what one of the homeowners told us last week.

“The planning commission is running scared and I think the Board of Commissioners is running scared and not willing to take a stand because they do not want to use tax payers money for fighting a legal fight that they think they would lose,” said Reece Bridges.

Homeowners like Reece negotiated with the developer who agreed to lessen the number of units in the complex.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story