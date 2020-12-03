Columbia County Christmas Parade route announced

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews are getting ready for this year’s Columbia County Christmas Parade.
Barriers have been set up along Evans Town Center, Bel-Air and Evans-to-Locks Roads.
NewsChannel 6 is proud to be broadcasting this year’s parade.
Join Jennie Montgomery and Brad Means at 3:30 p.m. Sunday December 6 on MeTV, channel 6.2.
