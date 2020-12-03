Columbia County Christmas Parade route announced

Columbia County
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews are getting ready for this year’s Columbia County Christmas Parade.

Barriers have been set up along Evans Town Center, Bel-Air and Evans-to-Locks Roads.

NewsChannel 6 is proud to be broadcasting this year’s parade.

Join Jennie Montgomery and Brad Means at 3:30 p.m. Sunday December 6 on MeTV, channel 6.2.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories