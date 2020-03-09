Columbia County Chamber President & CEO set to retire

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce’s President & CEO, Tammy Shepherd, has announced plans to retire

Shepherd has been with the organization for 12 years, arriving in 2008 as the Director of Programs before being promoted to Vice President in 2009. She then became the President & CEO in 2010.

In her time with the organization, she led the way to many accomplishments, including:

Creation of three additional corporations to the Chamber’s portfolio: Columbia County Chamber Foundation, Columbia County Chamber Holdings, and Columbia County Chamber Political Action Committee.

Recognition as a 5 Star Accredited Chamber through the US Chamber of Commerce, one of only 128 in the nation. This was accomplished in 2014 and in 2019.

Opening of a Chamber branch office in Grovetown / Harlem.

Chamber’s advocacy role led to the support and passage of the ESPLOST and TSPLOST along with direct communications with elected officials through Greater Augusta Day at the Capitol, CSRA Leadership trip to Washington, DC, and collaborative efforts for the growth of Fort Gordon.

Creation of many programs and events such as Leadership Columbia County, Young Women on the Way, Students in Business, Teachers in Business, Principal for a Day, Career and College Expo, State of the Community Address and many more.

Growing the Chamber’s operational annual budget from $350,000 to $1,000,000 annually, quadrupling the staff, while meeting operating reserve standards.

Shepherd hopes to serve as a consultant to other chambers and non-profit organizations while redirecting more time to her family.

“It has been a pleasure to help lead the tremendous growth of the Chamber and business community over the last 12 years. This has not been done alone, but however, with the Chambers’ Board of Directors, committees, chamber members, elected officials and the chamber’s professional staff.”