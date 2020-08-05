Columbia County Chamber of Commerce hosts Legislative Breakfast

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Legislative Breakfast on Friday from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

State and Federal representatives will be in attendance, including Congressman Rick Allen.

State leaders scheduled to attend include Senator Jesse Stone, Senator Lee Anderson, Representative Tom McCall, Representative Barry Fleming and Representative Jodi Lott.

Special recognitions will be presented to several members of the state and federal delegations.

