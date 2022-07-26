COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Board of Education approved a reduction in the millage rate from 18.1 to 17.35 mills. This brings the rate to its lowest since 2012.

This is the second year in a row board members have approved lowering the millage rate. Last year it was lowered from 18.3 to 18.1. This reduction will result in property owners paying less tax than the estimate they received.

According to the Columbia County Board of Education, this is how the millage rate is determined,