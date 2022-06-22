EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an annual budget for all Columbia County funds for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The budget covers funds for the year beginning July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. The budget for all funds totals $234,336,312 with a General Fund Budget of $88,654,852.

This funding highlights 72 new positions, 9 of which will be covered under the General Fund Budget. A proposed millage rate rollback will go before the Board of Commissioners August 3, 2022 to be approved.