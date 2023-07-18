COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Assistant District Attorney, Amber Brantley, was named “Assistant District Attorney of the Year” by the District Attorney Association of Georgia on July 16.

Brantley was presented with the award at the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia summer conference which celebrated the professional achievements of her legal career.

According to the nomination letter from Colombia County District Attorney Bobby Christine, Brantley’s dedication to victims of crime and commitment to fairness in the justice system made her a well-deserving candidate of the award.

Brantley worked in Lowndes County for a number of years before starting in Columbia County last year. She is the first African American to serve as an assistant district attorney in county.