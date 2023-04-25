COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Post-Legislative Breakfast on May 4th. State and local leaders will share and discuss the key issues they’ve been working on from the 2023 session, and connect with community members.

“Allowing our members, and even just members of the community to have that connection with their elected officials – where they may not opportunity to have them all in one place, ” said Russell Lahodny, the CEO and President of the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. “And this is that one opportunity, actually two opportunities throughout the year that we provide for them.”

There will be a panel discussion with State Senators Max Burns and Lee Anderson, and House Representatives Mark Newton, Jodi Lott, and Barry Fleming.

“We get to hear from the community before, during and after the panel discussion,” said House Representative Mark Newton for District 123. “And it’s a good opportunity for us to communicate what things we’ve been working on for our community and for the whole state.”

Some legislative topics leaders will talk about are Augusta Tech getting a campus in Columbia County, lowering the prices of prescription medications in Georgia, the recently signed House Bill 230 for the James Brown Arena, and more.

“Everything that impacts the business community,” Lahodny said. “There’s a lot of discussion out there, and this is a good opportunity to hear from them and ask some questions of each of them. And even just hang out and mix and mingle with them, and better understand some of the work they’ve been doing throughout the year.”

It’s open to the public, and will be moderated by NewsChannel 6’s Brad Means.

So if you’re involved in the area’s business sector, don’t hesitate to sign up.

“We understand the challenges that they face as a business and we try and communicate that to our elected officials,” but also throughout the community,” Lahodny said. “So that we can build Columbia County and our region. A way to make Columbia County and our region a great place to work, live and play.”

The breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 am at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion. Tickets are $20 for chamber members and $40 for non-members. You can register on the chamber’s website or by phone.