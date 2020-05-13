City of Grovetown to reopen government facilities

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown is set to reopen government facilities on Monday, May 18th.

Liberty Park Community Center and other city parks will remain closed until June with details coming later.

The city press release states that anyone with a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter city facilities.

All visitors to government facilities are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings when entering buildings, use provided hand sanitizer, and remain 6 feet apart as part of social distancing.

Bulk and Yard Waste collection, which had been suspended while City facilities were closed, will resume its normal schedule on May 18th.

Water service disconnections for nonpayment and assessment of late fees for utility bills paid after the 20th of the month will resume in June.

Residents who have any questions are encouraged to call the City’s new Help and Information Line at 833-GO GTOWN (1-833-464-8696)

