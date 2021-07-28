City of Grovetown collecting fans for those in need

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown is doing what it can to help people beat the heat.

The City is collecting fans and donating them to people in need.

Folks are asked to bring working, new or used fans to city hall.

This event was held in 2020 — but there haven’t been as many donations this year.

“Right now, the heat index has us in the triple digits and we’re actually going to be in the triple digits without the heat index. So, we have residents that are 65 years of age and older. We also have parents who have small children and they need to stay cool. The CDC says that those are the prime people that need to stay cool during these hot summer months and a lot of them may not have air conditioning because of money constraints and so we just want to do are part to make sure that our residents are cool and safe during the Summer,” said Ashley Campbell, the Public Information Officer of the City of Grovetown.

If you want to donate a fan — just bring it to Grovetown City Hall and if you’re in need of a fan call 1-833-GO-GTOWN.