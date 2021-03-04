Child shot in Evans home in 2020 making strong recovery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— Ten months ago, doctors said two-year-old Joelle Curry would be paralyzed from the neck down, but now her mother says she’s a miracle.

Curry was shot in an Evans home last year when three children were left unattended, and a gun went off while one of the children was playing with it.

“Life right now with her is a little bit different than what I expected because I never expected this traumatic event to happen,” Curry’s mother Stephanie Thomas said.

The night of the accident, Curry’s mother was told she wouldn’t make it through the night, but she’s now making a strong recovery and regaining her independence. She pushes her own wheelchair, and she’s learning to walk again using a walker.

“At one point, she was not able to move her legs at all, but now she can move her legs. She’ll be a gladiator out here if she was on the ground by herself,” Thomas said.

Despite Curry’s progress, her mother still faces four charges of cruelty to children.

“As it stands today, Thomas’s case is pending review at the district attorney’s office,” Maj. Steve Morris of Columbia County Sherriff’s Office said. “It has not been indicted, but it’s still an active case. Part of the delay, primarily, has been COVID.”

Andre Green, who police say owned the gun used to shoot the toddler, was also charged in the case.

But right now, Thomas says she’s focusing on her daughter’s recovery.

“We going to run with it, and we’re going to do what we have to do in order to make her happy and prosper in life,” Thomas said.

Curry has has 13 surgeries, and she’s attending elementary school, where she’s one of the youngest students.

“She’s a queen now, and everywhere she goes, she’s a spotlight and the star,” Thomas said.