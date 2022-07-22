EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Nederlander National Markets, in partnership with the Columbia County Performing Arts Center have announced the 2022/2023 ‘Broadway in Columbia County’ season.

Subscriptions are on sale now, with individual tickets being announced as each engagement approaches. Group sales opportunities will be available for all shows as well.

This season will consist of 4 classic shows:

ANNIE

Thursday, October 27, 2022

The story of Little Orphan Annie has entertained theatergoers for generations. The beloved musical tells the story of a foster kid, who wants a big change from her hard knock life.

MY FAIR LADY

Thursday, February 2, 2023

My Fair Lady tells is the story of a linguistics professor who’s trying to transform a young women in to his idea of a “proper lady.” The show features classic songs like “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and more.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Thursday, March 9, 2023

This musical is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary and is a show for play and concert goers alike. It a show about the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ and features classic songs like ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

This comedy musical always leaves audiences talking. The nine-time Tony Award winning musical is the story of a pair of missionaries sent across the world to spread the good word.

If you’re trying to get tickets the box office can be reached at 706 447-6767 (Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm) or

patrons can visit in person at 1000 Market Street, Evans, GA 30809.