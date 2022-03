COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County investigators have responded to a home where a baby was attacked by a pit bull in Martinez.

The attack happened on the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez.

The 7-month-old girl was being watched by her grandmother when the attack occurred.

The condition of the child has not been released.

Both the child and grandmother were transported to AU Medical Center for treatment.

