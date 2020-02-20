AU enters the race to build a Columbia County Emergency Room

Columbia County, GA (WJBF) – Augusta University Medical Center has filed with the Georgia Department of Community of Health its intent to file for a Certificate of Need to build an emergency facility or “freestanding ER”.

The paperwork filed indicates that AUMC plans to build the facility directly off Washington Road where it intersects with Knob Hill Farm Road. This is near the intersection of William Few Parkway at Riverwood Plantation.

AUMC officials tell NewsChannel 6, this proposed site would further help the residents of Columbia County receive timely and urgent medical attention when necessary.

Doctors Hospital and University Hospital each have filed letters of intent and applications to build their own free standing emergency rooms in Columbia County. Doctors Hospital hopes to build its facility where the former Fatz Café is located off North Belair Road at Hereford Farm Road. Doctors completed its application on February 3rd of this year.

University Hospital filed its own letter of intent shortly after Doctors Hospital. Its proposal states UH would like to build a facility off North Belair Road at the end of University Parkway which currently dead ends into a wooded lot owned by University Hospital. The application process for University Hospital is currently underway.

Augusta University was awarded the Certificate of Need to build a 100 bed hospital in Columbia County off Exit 190. However, Doctors Hospital has filed a lawsuit against the awarding of that document. Doctors argues that Georgia’s Department of Community Health essentially awarded the certificate to itself by giving it to Augusta University Health, which like the DCH, is run by the state of Georgia. That lawsuit is still in court after a Georgia Supreme Court judge sent it back to a lower court to decide. University Hospital, which was denied the Certificate of Need for the hospital facility did not pursue a lawsuit to fight the DCH decision.

Construction of that hospital by Augusta University has yet to begin because of the pending litigation. AU officials tell NewsChannel 6, however, they hope to have it underway this year.

