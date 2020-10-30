Appling father killed by 15-year-old son had a history of domestic violence

APPLING, GA (WJBF) – Friends of 15-year-old Tucker Gales describe him as a quiet and sweet boy, but said something about his home life didn’t seem right.

“He would come to school with bruises on him…. he never talked about his dad.”

Tucker’s father, Wesley Gales, was shot and killed — the quiet teen admitting to deputies that he pulled the trigger. Tucker told investigators he was tired of seeing his dad abuse his mom.

Incident reports from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office show that deputies were called to the Gales home multiple times between 2011 and as recently as September 2020.

In one report deputies said during an argument Wesley Gales threatened to shoot Tucker in the head with a gun. The report states that due to conflicting statements and no physical evidence no charges were filed against Wesley Gales.

Sarah Hensley, the mother of one of Tucker’s close friends said the abusive home put Tucker into a difficult situation. One that should never be experienced by a child.”

“For a 15-year-old boy that situation seems hopeless and he felt that he had to take matters into his own hands and our hearts are breaking for him,” Hensley said.

Many of Tucker’s friends and neighbors are supporting him during this time. A Go Fund Me page for his family has already raised over $5,000.

“I think our community needs to rally around him and show him how much he’s loved and to not be ashamed,” Hensley said.

Tucker Gales has been charged with murder as an adult. However District Attorney Natalie Paine granted Tucker a signature bond that will allow him to remain free until trial.

MORE TOP STORIES: