Amazon announces fulfillment center for Columbia County, 800 new jobs

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Online shopping giant Amazon is set to build their next fulfillment center in Appling.

The new, multi-level operations facility will feature ‘innovative Amazon robotics technology’ and create 800 new, full-time jobs for the area.

The facility is set to be located at White Oak Business Park.

The press release states that employees will work alongside Amazon’s innovative robotics technology to pick, pack and ship smaller customer orders, such as books, toys and small household goods.

In Georgia, Amazon currently employs more than 3,500 full-time employees at facilities in Jefferson, Braselton, Lithia Springs, East Point, Kennesaw, Macon and Union City.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp touted the choice to build the new facility in Columbia County as a testament to all that the state and the CSRA has to offer.

“I could not be more proud to welcome them to the Central Savannah River Area, and I am excited for the hardworking Georgians who will benefit from this new operation.”

