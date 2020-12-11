Abilene Baptist Church singing Christmas tree brings hope to Evans

EVANS, Ga (WJBF) – Abilene Baptist Church is holding its 42nd annual “Singing Christmas Tree Event” this weekend.

It’s a chance for families to come out and celebrate Christmas in a safe, outdoor setting.

The event features a large Christmas tree that fills up the entire stage with live performers singing Christmas classics.

With everything that’s happened this year, Reverend Tommy Sunderland tells me the one thing he wants audience members to take away from the performance is hope.

“What we need now is hope. So, that’s the name of the Christmas tree this year: “Hope for Everyone.” And that’s our hope. Our hope is that we can bring you and hope and Jesus to everyone this Christmas. We just felt like we could do something together that we could create an event that was safe enough for people to come outside and enjoy some Christmas spirit,” said Sunderland.

The event runs from December 10th through the 12th. You can pick up free tickets at the main campus office. Tickets can also be purchased online for a small convenience fee.

The show will feature the singing Christmas tree performance as well as a few surprises.

“We’re gonna start at 6 o’clock. Grades 1 through 4 are gonna sing for about 20 minutes and then we have our students grades 5 through 12…and they’re going to sing for about 20 minutes. We want to connect to the families. Bring your family, you can even bring your own hot chocolate…it’s outside. This is very important: bring your own chairs. There are no chairs provided. So, bring your own chairs and bring blankets and dress warmly and come and get some hope for everyone,” said Sunderland.

