COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Animal Services has picked up another rabid raccoon. This makes the 3rd rabid raccoon found in Columbia County in a month.

The animal was observed during the day, appearing ill, near a residence in the Lamkin Woods Subivision off Tubman Road.

Two vaccinated dogs were in the vicinity of the raccoon and are currently under quarantine.

The Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section was notified and sent the raccoon to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory (GPHL) in Decatur, GA for rabies testing.

Test results from GPHL confirmed the raccoon was positive for rabies.

The Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section recommends the following:

Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.

Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.

Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.

Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

The Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section is asking all residents to make sure pets are vaccinated against rabies and to avoid all contact with wild animals.

In addition, report any contact of humans and domestic animals with wild animals to Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section office at 706-868-3330 or Columbia County Animal Services at 706-868-3375.

