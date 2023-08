COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies are investigating an accident.

It happened Tuesday morning at Riverwood Parkway at General Wood Parkway.

According to the sheriff’s office two teens and an adult were injured.

A 15-year-old is in ICU at this time with facial fractures.

Doctors say the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.