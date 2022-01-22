16-month-old injured in Grovetown shooting

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a baby injured late Friday night on 300 block of Congling Circle.

Upon arrival, officers found a mother holding her 16-month-old child who was suffering a superficial wound to the scalp. The mother had been in bed in the master bedroom and the child had been in a crib in a separate bedroom when the house was shot at twice.

One bullet entered through the outside of the home and went through the wall in the master bedroom. The second bullet went through the home, continuing through several walls before exiting into the child’s room, grazing their head as they were asleep in the crib.

The Grovetown Fire Department and Gold Cross EMS responded to the scene and transported the child for treatment.

According to the Grovetown Police Department, at this point in the investigation, there is nothing indicating this residence was deliberately targeted.

If you have any information, please contact the Grovetown Police Department at 706-863-1212.