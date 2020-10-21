Columbia County woman sentenced to federal prison in meth-trafficking conspiracy

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – A Columbia County woman has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for her role in a scheme that distributed methamphetamine in the Augusta area.

36-year old, Bridget Lydell Biggam, of Appling, was sentenced to 98 months after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. She also was fined $1,500 and must serve three years probation after the completion of her prison term.

Biggam was among four defendants named in an eight-count indictment. 33-year old, Christopher Allen Marshall, of Augusta; 42-year old, Bjorn Michael Wiley, of Martinez; and 29-year old, John Tillman Durst, of Waynesboro have also been indicted.

Wiley has entered a guilty plea to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and is awaiting sentencing, while Marshall and Durst are awaiting trial.

The investigation seized large quantities of methamphetamine, 15 firearms and more than $44,000 in cash.

The investigation is being conducted by the DEA and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

