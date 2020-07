COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for Arson.

The incident happened the July 21st.

Reports say Ashley McCullough set fire to her own apartment on the 400 block of Ridge Crossing in Martinez.

Witnesses say McCullough said, “Love will make you do crazy things.”

She’s charged with 1st Degree Arson and being held at the Columbia County Detention Center.

No one was injured in the fire.