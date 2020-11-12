Columbia County virtual learning program

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Columbia County has seen a silver lining caused by the pandemic: Virtual learning success among middle and high schoolers.

So much so, the district has approved an option for families of 6th thru 12th graders to continue virtual learning during the 21-22 school year.

According to a district spokesperson, students will still need to register for their zoned district.

Schools will not offer their own virtual courses, learn from home students will learn as part of the “Academy” alongside students from all over the county.

Final exams for virtual courses will be taken in person and students will not be able to exempt them regardless of grade.

Information for families will be discussed live-though virtually- on December 7th at 6:30.

Deadline for virtual enrollment will be December 19th.

