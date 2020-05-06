Columbia County to open several parks for patrons

Evans (WJBF) – Starting today, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Columbia County will reopen county athletic fields and tennis courts for leisure activities.

The BMX and Skate Park located at Blanchard Woods Park will also be open for patrons to access and use. Columbia County libraries will begin offering curbside pickup on Wednesday, March 6, 2020.

Curbside pickup will only be offered Monday –Friday from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM. In addition to those hours, curbside pickup will also be offered on Tuesdays from 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM and Thursdays from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

Only items that are currently on the shelves will be available to check out. Citizens can view items available by clicking here. Everything is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and each library card will be limited to 20 items per scheduled pickup. All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours.

Columbia County Senior Center will remain closed at this time in addition to the following amenities at county parks: gyms, playgrounds, splash pads, and dog parks.

