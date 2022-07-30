COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A middle school in Columbia County honors a teacher who lost his battle to cancer.

| Columbia County teacher supported by school while battling cancer

48-year-old Stallings Island Middle School math teacher and head football coach Brett Cooper died yesterday after battling Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The visitation is set for Friday evening, August 12 from 5-to 7 p.m. A funeral service is set for Saturday, August 13 at 2p.m. at Stevens Creek Church in Augusta.

Click here for more information.