EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Each year, the Columbia County School District encourages families to complete a Free and Reduced Meal Application to determine eligibility for receiving meals for reduced or no cost.

For the 2023-2024 school year, the Georgia Department of Education is providing funding for students who qualify for reduced priced meals to eat at no cost.

Applications are now available online at www.ccboe.net/nutrition/. Applications are available year-round; however, we encourage applications to be submitted before the first day of school.

Families who are unsure if their student(s) are eligible, are encouraged to complete the form. Only one application is needed per household and all information is private and confidential. Paper copies are available upon request. Students receiving SNAP and/or TANF food assistance are eligible for free meals, however, these families are still encouraged to complete and submit the application before the first day of school on August 3, 2023.

The following meal costs will be applied for the 2023-2024 school year:

Student breakfast $1.50

Student Reduced Breakfast $0

Student Lunch $3.10

Student Reduced Lunch $0

Adult Breakfast $2.25

Adult Lunch $4.25

Extra milk $0.50

By completing the Free and Reduced Meal application, students deemed eligible for free or reduced meals may also become eligible for a variety of scholarship opportunities as well as waivers and/or reductions in application or exam fees such as the SAT, ACT or AP exams, among others.

For more information about the Free and Reduced meal applications and eligibility, or to view a list of Frequently Asked Questions and their answers, parents and guardians are encouraged to visit www.ccboe.net/nutrition/.