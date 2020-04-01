Columbia County Spring Break meal distribution plan

Bags of school lunches are ready for grab-and-go during the coronavirus, March 16, 2020 (KOIN)

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District is pleased to announce it is partnering with several community organizations to provide food for families in need while all school operations are closed for Spring Break, April 6- 13.

“We are so grateful that communities have responded so graciously and so quickly to help us continue to feed our families in need while we are closed during Spring Break,” said Assistant Superintendent Michele Sherman. “Our supportive community continues to fill those gaps when children are not in school. Working together, hopefully none will go hungry in our community.”

Upon return from Spring Break, the school district will resume grab and go breakfasts and lunches beginning Wednesday, April 15.

Meal distribution and curb-side pickup will then take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays only, and will include meals for the following days on Mondays and Wednesdays, so the amount of meals students receive will not change, just the number of days the meals are served.

While some organizations are serving families directly, others are serving as food donation drop-off sites. Find the complete list on their website under Resources at www.ccboe.net/coronavirus.

Food donations are welcomed and appreciated so these dedicated community groups can continue to provide food for our families in need.

Suggested donations include the following items:

•Zip-loc or grocery bags for packaging meals

•Brown bags for weekend meal packaging (per child)

•Peanut butter/cheese crackers -substitute cheese on cheese crackers for allergies

•Apple sauce

•Mandarin orange/fruit cups

•Granola bars

•Pop-Tarts

•Juice boxes

•Pretzels, individually bagged please

•Spaghettio’s

•Cans of soup

•Spaghetti

•Raman noodles

•Canned food/fruits/vegetables

•Peanut Butter – By the jar or cups

•Jelly

•Bread

•Oatmeal

•Crackers

•Fruits such as apples, oranges

•Cereal – boxes and single servings

•Raisins

•Tuna packets – single servings

•Rice Krispy Treats

•Children activities such as board games, coloring books, crayons or other goodies.

•Toilet paper

