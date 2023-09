EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to Willow Lake in Evans around 3:45 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man and woman in a home, between the dining room area and the front door with one gunshot wound to the dead. The man had a firearm next to his body. The two people are identified as 51-year-old Larry Jacobs and 49-year-old Tijuana Dent.