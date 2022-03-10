COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is on the search for a missing man.

Authorities say 82-year-old James Henry Smith abruptly drove away from his daughter’s house in Evans on Wednesday, March 9th around 2:30 P.M.

Smith is described as a black male with gray hair and brown eyes and is 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds.

According to authorities, Smith was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and gray jacket.

Authorities add that Smith currently has access to his 2020 silver Lincoln Corsair with a North Carolina tag number, 450 CDVA, and his debit card.

Authorities also say that a transaction recently appeared on his checking account at the Marathon Gas Station in Sardis, GA.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Smith has dementia and may not be aware of his surroundings.

If you have any information that could help in the search or to help bring Mr. Smith home to his family, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-4024.