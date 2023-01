COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies were in Grovetown in the area of Coldwater Street off of Baker Place Road about 7:00 Monday morning, searching for an entering auto suspect.

The suspect is an unknown male wearing a red hoodie.

Authorities say that is the best description they have as of now.

If you see anyone suspicious or live in the area and have the suspect on video, call the CCSO at 706-541-2800.