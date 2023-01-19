COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies are searching for ANOTHER suspect accused of breaking into cars.

Authorities say on January 15th, around midnight the pictured suspect was involved in Entering Auto’s on Coldwater Street in the Retreat at Baker Place subdivision.

Major Steve Morris of the CCSO says this is a different suspect than the one wanted last week.

Last Monday morning, January 16th, Columbia County Deputies were in THE SAME area searching for another entering auto suspect.

The only description they could give us is suspect is an unknown male wearing a red hoodie.

If you see anyone suspicious or live in the area and have either suspects on video, call the CCSO at 706-541-2800.