COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a couple of accidents on Interstate 20 east bound.

One wreck happened at mile marker 190.

No injuries have been reported.

The second occurred at mile marker 191.

Injuries are reported at that location.

Traffic is backed up on the interstate at this hour.

You may want to find an alternate route.

Stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.