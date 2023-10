COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a “Drug Take Back” event.

“Drug Take Back” will take place Saturday, October 28th from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Substation at 850-A Ronald Regan Drive in Evans and at Kroger at 435 Lewiston Road in Grovetown.

This event is for people to bring in their unused prescription pills.

To find a collection site near you, visit www.deatakeback.com.