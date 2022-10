COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a “Drug Take Back” event.

It is a part of the DEA National Medical Prescription Drug Take Back campaign.

Authorities are asking the public to clean out and take back any prescription drugs that are old or unused.

The take back event will take place Saturday, October 29th from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Substation, 650-A Ronald Reagan Drive in Evans, Georgia.