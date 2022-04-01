COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — Columbia County School safety officers are now transitioning to School Resource officers .

The change means if a student breaks the law, school resource officers can make an arrest.

” If a crime has been committed or a law has been broken the resource officer will actually be the one initiating the charge or the arrest or whatever is necessary,” Chief of Police for Columbia County Schools Lance Poss said.

Chief of police Lance Poss said this will help officers respond quickly to any school threats.

” If an emergency situation should happen whether it be an active shooter or any other serious incident the officer is there to react. He’s on campus,” Poss said.

He said in an emergency or school threat response time is critical.

” The average response time for law enforcement is seven minutes. So, we’ve actually closed that gap of seven minutes because we have someone who can react to that situation immediately and that’s their primary responsibility — to meet the threat or respond that incident.”

All school resource officers have at least five years of experience in law enforcement and have use of force and de – escalation training.

” These officers are trained. They’re ready for this. They’re experienced at what they do. They’re up to this task and they’re ready to take on this challenge,” Poss said.

There are 32 full time school resource officers — one in every school.