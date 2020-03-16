Columbia County schools to close due to coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Columbia County Schools will close beginning Wednesday, March 18th through April 13rd to include the spring break holiday.

MORE: Current school cancellations in the CSRA

According to a news release from Dr. Sandra Carraway, teachers will provide at home lessons and monitor student learning through April 3rd. The following week April 6th – 13th is spring break.

No cases of coronavirus are known in Columbia County at this time. The closing is out of precaution.

Latest Headlines: