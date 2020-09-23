Columbia County Schools superintendent, Dr. Sandra Carraway, retiring

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The superintendent of Columbia County Schools is retiring.
Dr. Sandra Carraway sent NewsChannel 6 a statement Wednesday morning:
I have joyfully served this school district as a teacher, a building level administrator, and in the superintendent’s office for what will be this coming June 33 years of a 36 year career.Dr. Sandra Carraway – Columbia County Schools Superintendent
Working together with our Board, the community, teachers, and school district leaders, we have endeavored to provide our students with the best education possible in a safe, positive environment. I am very proud of our accomplishments.
I have been contemplating retirement and to help ensure a smooth transition and continued forward progress, during our board meeting yesterday I shared my intent to retire at the end of this school year, Lord willing.
I am very grateful for the honor and privilege to serve students, their families, and the faculty and staff of this district, and I look forward to watching others continue the tradition of educational excellence in the future.
This is a developing story.
