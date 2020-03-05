Columbia County Schools release statement on coronavirus

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – School leaders in Columbia County have released a statement on the coronavirus and how they need parents’ help to keep students well:

The Columbia County School District remains in close contact with local and state agencies regarding the emergence of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the U.S.

As we are already in influenza or “flu” season, housekeeping staff in all school buildings are being asked to take extended measures with sanitizing high-touch areas like doorknobs and desktops, in addition to daily, routine cleaning and sanitizing measures already in place.

The CCSD encourages parents, students, and staff to be aware of the symptoms of illness and not to report to school if they experience fever, along with any of the following symptoms:

Cough

Sore Throat

Shortness of Breath

Body Aches

Headaches

Chills

Fatigue

Sometimes Diarrhea and Vomiting

Students or staff who experience any fever will be sent home and not allowed to return to school until they are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications. Students and staff should not report to school when running a fever.

As we do our part to educate our community on universal prevention measures, we will continue to follow the direction of the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Georgia Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control.

Attendance

It is of utmost importance for students and faculty experiencing illness to remain at home until symptoms have subsided. If experiencing symptoms related to flu or the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), please contact your healthcare provider and do not report to school.

The school district is monitoring both student and staff attendance, as large numbers of absences can be a sign of illness in a school building. Students and staff who are sick with any fever will immediately be sent home from school.

If a student is unable to attend school due to illness, upon return to school, the student should bring a parent or doctor’s note. Student absences related to illness beyond the allowable number will be considered on a case by case basis because children who are ill need to stay home.

Travel

The Columbia County School District will continue to surveil and monitor the ongoing spread of COVID-19. While the threat remains low in Georgia at this time, there are no plans to cancel the travel of students to events outside of our area. The CCSD will work at the direction of the Centers for Disease Control, Department of Public Health and the Georgia Department of Education, should the need to restrict travel arise. Parents will be notified through their school should a travel restriction be put in place.

Important Information

A top priority of the Columbia County School District is the safety and wellness of our students, staff, and community. Prevention is key to stopping the spread of germs that cause illness. Here’s how you can help:

Parents should monitor their children’s health, and if they suspect a fever, conduct a screening at home with a simple home thermometer. If a child has a fever, he or she should not return to school until fever-free for at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medication.

Wash hands frequently, preferably using soap and water. Hand sanitizer is a second choice.

Due to the quick spread of COVID-19, parents should contact their local healthcare provider to establish a course of action should their child come down with illness.

Latest Headlines: