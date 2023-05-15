COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Next school year, it’ll be easier for high school students in Columbia County to take college classes.

Augusta University and the Columbia County School District have launched a dual enrollment agreement.

Under this new partnership, Augusta University faculty will teach college-level courses to students directly in their own high schools, providing greater access than ever before.

Students in all Columbia County School District high schools can now apply and register for fall 2023 dual enrollment courses. With the opportunity to earn college credits while still in high school, students can save time and money while also gaining a head start on their future careers.

In addition to providing college courses, Augusta University will offer information sessions, guidance, and support to high school students throughout the admissions process.

The university will also implement an early-alert program to notify high school counselors when a student may need additional coaching to achieve success.