COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District has named Crystal McDowell its 2023-2024 teacher of the year.

McDowell teaches 9-12 grade biology and anatomy at Greenbrier High School.

“We congratulate Ms. McDowell on being named Teacher of the Year. We know she will represent us well at the state level and beyond,” said Dr. Steve Flynt, Superintendent. “Tonight’s event is another shining example of what makes the Columbia County School District such a great place to learn and work.”