Columbia County School Leaders rollout new plan for face to face learning for 20-21 school year

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District has issued a new plan for the upcoming school year:

The Columbia County School District is excited to begin the 2020-2021 School Year.

For students opting for the traditional, in-person learning model, the following information applies:Elementary students will begin school August 3, 2020, and attend school Monday through Friday under health and safety measures outlined in the district Return to School Plan.

Middle and high school students will start the school year on the A/B Model as outlined in the Return to School Plan, to help ensure the ability for proper social distancing and to reduce population in classrooms, in hallways, and in common areas to include cafeterias.

Students whose last names begin with A to K will be part of Group-A and students whose last names begin with L to Z will be part of Group-B. Students in Group-A will report to school Monday, August 3rd, and students in Group-B will report to school Tuesday, August 4th.

Students will attend school every other day, learning from home on days not attending school with the exception of August 7th and August 14th, which will be learn from home days for both groups. Please see schedule below for the first five weeks of school.

Children from blended families will be allowed to attend on the same days. Parents may make this request beginning tomorrow by using the link located on each school’s website.

For students who have registered for the Learn from Home Model, the first day of school for elementary students is August 17th and the first day of school for middle and high school students is August 10th.

Information regarding Learn from Home will be provided by teachers to students prior to the first day of learning.

Dates for Virtual Open Houses will continue as planned, and students new to the school district and/or new to school buildings will be offered the opportunity to tour their new schools. Please access school websites and social media outlets for information related to particular schools and the school district website for future updates.

Columbia County School District