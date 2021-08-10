Columbia County School leaders meet to discuss COVID-19 updates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County school leaders are getting down to business tonight.

A school board meeting just wrapped up at the board of education in Evans. Superintendent Dr. Steven Flynt reports students at 15 schools in Columbia County have tested positive for COVID-19.

He says there are no more than five cases at a school and the students have not been back since fallen ill.

The school system’s COVID-19 impact reports are going to return on Fridays.

Stay with us for NewsChannel 6 at 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm for more on the COVID-19 update in Columbia County schools.